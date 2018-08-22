The husband of ousted Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has been slapped with a $15,000 lawsuit over a property the couple shares, according to a new report.

According to papers obtained by the Daily Mail, the Jacksonville Golf & Country Club Property Owners Association in Florida filed a suit claiming John Allen Newman had neglected to make necessary repairs on the four-bedroom property in suburban Jacksonville that the 63-year-old pastor kept from an earlier divorce.

The neighborhood association demands that John Allen Newman either de-mold or fully replace the roof of the 3,000-square-foot property, remove dead grass from the yard, chemically treat the swimming pool for mosquitoes and remove a dead tree posed on the house’s fence. They also believe they are owed $11,063 in back fees and charges to the association.

“To date, Defendant has failed or refused to make all the necessary repairs,” the lawsuit reportedly reads, further claiming that an untreated pool and moldy roof can become a hazard for the neighbors. Valued at $615,000, the property has four bedrooms and is nestled atop of a golfing development in Jacksonville.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who first rose to fame in 2004 after appearing in the first season of the business reality show The Apprentice, joined the White House as an aide in January 2017 before being fired by President Donald Trump in December of the same year. This month, she released a tell-all memoir in which she criticizes Trump and his administration.

While Omarosa Manigault Newman‘s net worth is estimated at $3.5 million, her husband has reportedly filed for bankruptcy twice before, most recently for more than $1 million in debt. The hearing over whether the Newmans should be forced to make the repairs is scheduled for October.

