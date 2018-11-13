It's official: Amazon HQ2 coming to NYC, Northern VA

Following a year-plus long public search, Amazon has officially announced the location — or rather, locations — of its second headquarters. True to the reports and rumors of recent weeks, Amazon will be splitting its HQ2 between two locales: Long Island City, in Queens, New York, and the National Landing in Arlington, Virginia, less than three miles from Washington, D.C.

Amazon says it will bring over 25,000 jobs and invest $2.5 billion in each of the two locales, fulfilling its original stated plan of bringing 50,000 jobs and more than $5 billion of investment to the final chosen site.

The splitting of the HQ2 may help blunt the impact of Amazon’s arrival and the anticipated rising housing costs its large workforce will bring.

As observers have noted, Amazon already has a sizable workforce in both locations, and will enjoy tax breaks in both communities: $1.525 billion in New York and $573 million in Virginia, though it says it will more than make that back up, by providing projected tax revenue of $10 billion and $3.2 billion over 20 years in each location, respectively.

“We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia,” said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, in a press statement issued by the Seattle-based e-commerce giant. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come. The team did a great job selecting these sites, and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of these communities.”

While Bezos and some residents may be excited for Amazon’s expansion, an Inman report found that sentiment was decidedly more mixed in Long Island City, Queens, a former industrial and working class community that has experienced rapid new development and gentrification in recent years.

Developing…