Inman Archive: Compass (2015-Present)

All our ongoing and archived coverage of national brokerage brand Compass
by Staff Writer
Today 6:18 A.M.

 

2018

Compass expands to Atlanta
BY EMMA HINCHLIFFE | AUG 16

Compass is expanding to Seattle and Bellevue
BY JOTHAM ​SEDERSTROM | APR 2

Compass launches San Diego branch
BY GILL SOUTH | FEB 14

2017

Why does Compass keep winning?
BY JOTHAM ​SEDERSTROM | DEC 8

2016

2015

 
 