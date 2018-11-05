Amazon is reportedly getting close to finalizing the location of its $5 billion, 50,000-job second headquarters following a nationwide reverse-contest of sorts, wherein the tech company accepted bids and presentations from different city governments on why they should be the one to land Amazon HQ2. And now it appears that three locations are currently in the lead: Virginia’s Crystal City, Dallas and New York City.

After speaking to people familiar with Amazon’s plans, The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend that the search for the second headquarters has narrowed from the 20 cities originally shortlisted as potential locations. Discussions around Denver, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, Tenn., and Raleigh, N.C. have cooled somewhat while Amazon’s team has been having more talks with representatives of the other three cities.

Amazon’s impact on home affordability has been a major consideration, as the tech giant’s presence in Seattle has both created numerous jobs and driven up home values in the surrounding areas to astronomical levels.

Amazon has yet to pick its final location — the tech giant is said to be in different stages of discussion with each of the cities.

That said, northern Virginia’s Crystal City’s top real estate developer, JBG Smith, has reportedly taken some of its buildings off the leasing market while Dallas developers have also bought property on a site that has been set aside for Amazon.

Amazon is not commenting officially on the status of the discussions, although it has said that it will announce the HQ2 location by the end of the year.

However, Amazon’s director of economic development Mike Grella tweeted on Saturday in response to a separate Washington Post article naming Crystal City as the likely frontrunner, “Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors. And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin.”

Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors. And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin. https://t.co/wqrZLqr8MQ — Mike Grella (@MikeGrella) November 3, 2018

Sources also told the WSJ that Amazon could, along with announcing the headquarters, also place smaller operations in cities that were runners-up for the final location.

