Lesson Learned: Trust your instincts

As an agent in beautiful Destin, Florida, Paige Peterson sells a little piece of paradise every day. Find out how she learned to listen to her inner voice and trust her gut when it comes to playing home matchmaker for clients
by
Today 12:18 A.M.

In this Monday column, Christy Murdock Edgar asks agents across the nation to share the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry. This week, Destin Realtor Paige Peterson shares how she learned to listen to her inner voice.

Article image credited to Aaron Burden on Unsplash