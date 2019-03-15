New legislation aimed at NYC real estate could hurt agents

Real estate professionals could be caught in legal crossfire through higher taxes and commission caps
Today 12:16 A.M.

NYC lawmakers want to pass initiatives that would negatively affect real estate agents — one bill aims to cap broker fees on rentals at 8 percent of the annual rate, which takes away the power of tenant-landlord negotiation, and another proposed initiative is a pied-à-terre tax, which would be levied on non-primary residences that cost $5 million and above.

