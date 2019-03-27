Ron Peltier is enjoying HomeServices of America’s view from the top, but he’s not spending too long taking it in. On Wednesday, the company spoiled NRT’s two-decade reign as the top real estate brokerage in the country in transaction sides — for the first time in Peltier’s tenure.
HomeServices chairman teases 'several' acquisitions in 2019
Fresh off topping the Real Trends 500, Ron Peltier reveals to Inman his company's strategy, commitments and thoughts on disruptors such as Compass and Redfin
