Time for a brand overhaul? Here’s how to tell (and launch)

To find out if a brand evolution or rebrand is necessary, an excellent place to start is with a brand audit. The result of the review will shed light on whether your brand is still relevant and valuable or if it’s time for a change. If it is, just follow these steps to rebuild and launch.
