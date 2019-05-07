Ideally, your clients should think of you in the same way they think of their regular service providers like their hair stylists, accountants and dentists. Everyone needs a great agent. Here’s what you need to do to shift that mindset in your clients.
Do your clients tell their friends about you?
Just like a hair stylist, accountant or mechanic, you want your clients to come to you for all things real estate. To make that happen, always engage in an ongoing relationship and discuss market conditions intelligently
