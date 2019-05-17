President Trump announces end to steel tariffs, attacks Dems at NAR conference

The president touted his administration's cuts to regulations and praised Realtors at the National Association of Realtors' legislative meetings and trade expo
by Staff Writer
Today 11:54 A.M.

President Donald Trump spoke broadly about cutting regulations and announced his administration struck a deal with Canada and Mexico that would ostensibly lift on steel and aluminum tariffs at the National Association of Realtors midyear legislative meetings and trade expo.

Article image credited to Win McNamee/Getty Images