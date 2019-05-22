The team in Scottsdale had been working on realtor.com’s lead generation and marketing products, which are geared toward real estate agents. Now, all those sales efforts at realtor.com will be consolidated into an office in Westlake Village, California, about 37 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Realtor.com lays off Arizona sales team, consolidates in California
The layoffs are unrelated to realtor.com parent Move Inc.'s acquisition of lead generation firm Opcity, according to a source
