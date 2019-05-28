Regardless of your beliefs, your political affiliation or your passion for a specific cause, when it comes to real estate, personal bias can easily slip into a conversation. Even the slightest slip in this area can result in violations of the Fair Housing Act and/or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines.
Agents: Check your bias at the door
As real estate professionals, we have to be cautious and intentional about what we say due to fair housing laws and equal employment regulations. People who feel you have the wrong attitude are free to report you to authorities
