You’ve seen the dinosaurs, you’ve seen the pandas but you haven’t yet seen a unicorn trying to take down a T. Rex with its horn in a property’s listing photos.

To draw attention to her family’s 2,100-square-foot Lexington, Kentucky home, local real estate agent Lynn Keyland dressed her kids up in inflatable unicorn and T.Rex costumes — and then had them pose for listing photos of the property.

“With the real estate market in my area being stronger than years past, I definitely wanted to make my home stand out,” Keyland told the Houston Chronicle.

The unicorn is her 12-year-old daughter while the T.Rex is her 10-year-old son.

While the battle between the mythical and the extinct is unique, costumed apparitions are a common strategy among agents hoping to make a listing stand out. In the past, agents have donned T. Rex costumes, panda costumes and even staged sexy photo shoots in the homes they’re selling.

In Keyland’s case, the unicorn and the dinosaur can be seen doing ordinary, everyday things — watching TV on the couch, walking around the kitchen, mowing the grass and even taking a shower. The home itself is a simple four-bedroom family property that Keyland hopes to sell for $195,000.

Keyland told the Chronicle that the costumes helped get locals talking about the house. She is currently hosting numerous open houses and hopes clients will let her use a similar technique when selling their home in the future.

“In fact, my oldest son, Noah, has already received his Batman costume,” she said. “We’d love to use it for the next homeseller who will allow me the opportunity to do something a little outside the box to try to sell their home fast.”

