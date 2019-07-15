Every summer the National Association of Realtors names its 30 Under 30 honorees. These real estate pros demonstrate a high degree of “skill, success, creativity, and leadership in their careers.” This year’s cohort is no exception. Find out what drives these five top agents and what their game plans for the future look like here.
What do these '30 Under 30' agents all have in common?
What does it take to launch a stellar career in real estate at a young age? For many of NAR’s 2019 '30 Under 30' honorees, the answer lies close to home
Comments