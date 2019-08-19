Matterport CEO RJ Pittman discusses the creation of “Mirrorworld,” the idea that everything in our world will have a digital twin in a form of a data-rich, virtual representation achieved through computer vision onstage at Inman Connect Las Vegas.
WATCH: Matterport CEO explains 'Mirrorworld' and its impact on real estate
Everything in the future will have a virtual reality, data-rich digital twin, says Matterport's CEO RJ Pittman. That will become a new tech platform that will spawn off a revolutionary commercial world
