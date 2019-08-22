To maintain our value, we have to become a part of the iBuyer conversation and find a way to play within that consumer demand. In this podcast, broker-owner Dan Noma shares how he built a business around selling to institutional buyers and iBuyers and how we can take this model and implement it into our own businesses.
How traditional agents can benefit from the iBuyer trend
