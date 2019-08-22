How traditional agents can benefit from the iBuyer trend 

To maintain our value, we have to become a part of the iBuyer conversation and find a way to play within that consumer demand
by
Today 1:06 A.M.

To maintain our value, we have to become a part of the iBuyer conversation and find a way to play within that consumer demand. In this podcast, broker-owner Dan Noma shares how he built a business around selling to institutional buyers and iBuyers and how we can take this model and implement it into our own businesses.

Article image credited to Wil Stewart on Unsplash