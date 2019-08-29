Instagram might be the perfect social media platform for real estate. It helps agents capture followers as they ogle at property pics, they can fall in love with listings through innovative IG stories, and they get a real-life sneak peek at what agents do all day through IGTV. So why are only 39 percent of Realtors using it regularly? Simple mistakes could be the difference between spreading your brand or throwing your hands up in frustration. Here’s how to avoid common Insta errors.