The all-important 10-year T-note at 1.92 percent today is flirting with the highs since the big drop in early August and has risen steadily since the September low. However, with the Fed on hold, we have little risk of the kind of big run upward that we saw last year. On December 20, 2018 the 10-year traded at 2.81 percent. Give thanks this year!

