The $100,000 gift will help more than 40 low-income families stay in their homes over the holidays.

The Windermere Foundation is making the holidays a little brighter for more than 40 families at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. The non-profit arm of Windermere Real Estate has donated $100,000 to the hospital’s Homelessness Prevention Fund and Children’s Emergency Patient Fund.

The $100,000 gift was funded by Windermere agents who give a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation. Agents have given a total of $40 million since 1979, with $2.5 million being given in 2019 alone.

“There are 104 children and 74 parents/guardians who will be able to stay in their homes during the holidays thanks to the Windermere Foundation’s generous donation,” Seattle Children’s Director of the Department of Social Work Roosevelt Travis said in a prepared statement. “It is truly life changing.”

“We are truly appreciative of the support Windermere has provided to our families through this donation and the many other donations they’ve made over the years,” Travis added.

The Homelessness Prevention Fund provides one-time support for families who need help covering the cost of imminent expenses, repairs and services including past-due monthly rent and credit card bills.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Patient Fund covers the cost of food, utilities, transportation and in some instances, funeral expenses for families who cannot afford to memorialize their children.

Windermere Foundation Executive Director Christine Wood said the organization has donated $318,000 to Seattle Children’s Hospital since 2006, and relishes the opportunity to provide stability to low-income families facing the fight of their lives.

“No parent should have to choose between having a place to live and having a healthy child,” Wood said in a press release. “Our goal is to help take on some of the financial burden of housing and living expenses so they can focus on their child’s health.”

“When I’m contacted by Children’s seeking funding, I know not every situation is going to have a happy ending,” Wood added. “We’re just grateful that we have the opportunity to relieve some of the burden for these families during what is a very difficult time in their lives.”

Email Marian McPherson

