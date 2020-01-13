The tech vendor behind the Buyer Graph and other services for brokerages announced a full new brand identity on Monday.

RealScout, a real estate technology vendor and the startup behind the regional Buyer Graph, announced Monday a rebranding effort that will include new product upgrades and analysis.

The rebrand contains a new color palette, designed to signify greater compatibility with a number of brokerages across diverse regions. The company’s new mark is a refinement of the old mark, an “R-House,” which is comprised of the monogram R for the company, the location marker for RealScout’s tech and the home icon for the industry.

“Our relationship-centric mission is just getting started,” RealScout President Andrew Flachner said in a statement. “Through our services and products, our industry advocacy and analysis work, and most importantly in collaboration with our partners, RealScout aims to power the next chapter of residential real estate where professionals and consumers experience larger successes, together.”

“As our company grows and evolves, we’re making sure our identity and brand do too,” Flachner added. “RealScout’s visual identity reflects our team’s commitment to being good partners, empathetic advisors, and thoughtful innovators.”

RealScout is a San Francisco-based technology startup that aims to match homebuyers and homes by providing brokerages with buyer data from lead to close. The company offers a platform that includes listing and search alert, consumer behavior data and the Buyer Graph.

The RealScout Buyer Graph is a tech-powered tool that allows brokerages to share anonymized buyer data and habits to give those brokerages unique insights into what buyers are looking for in both homes and the market in general.

Email Patrick Kearns

