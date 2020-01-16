Our team is our backbone and their expertise, skills and talents have enabled us to bring on more clients every year, adding to our roster of high net-worth individuals.

In today’s fast-paced real estate landscape, building the right team is essential in order for your business to thrive. Bringing together like-minded, skilled individuals with a shared passion is one of the hallmarks of our business and one of the many reasons why we’ve been so successful. Our team is our backbone and their expertise, skills and talents have enabled us to bring on more clients every year, adding to our roster of high net-worth individuals.

Hiring for the role

When building a team, one must consider the needs of each role and who the best person for the job might be. Our team’s structure includes someone who handles listings, one who handles escrows, a marketing lead who handles our marketing and social media platforms, and we also have a team member who handles showings.

We find some teams also hire a buyer’s agent and a leasing specialist to round out their staff further. While we encourage growth within our team, we want our staff to have a vested interest in the role they’ve been hired for in order to reduce turnover and hard transitions within a short period of time. In due course, a team can grow into different areas, adding new members to fulfill those initial roles.

Knowledge is power

When we set out to add a new team member, we take a holistic approach to the hiring process. First and foremost, we seek out individuals who have an interest in real estate. We have found that hiring a staff member with three to five years of real estate experience in our local market is crucial for understanding all of the nuances and ever-changing markets.

We also look for individuals who are strong in their respective areas so they can operate in complete autonomy while working independently towards a shared goal, such as a new listing or upcoming closing. Having an understanding of each other’s roles is also beneficial, should a staff member need to step in an emergency.

A shared vision

Holding a collective vision and philosophy is fundamental when constructing a team. We want team players who have positive energy and a similar work ethic. This ensures tasks are being completed in a fast and efficient way.

At the end of the day, we’re in a service industry and having a team of staff that take pride in their work allows for our team to operate seamlessly in unison with minimal operational wrinkles. This principle is one of the many reasons our clients come back to us time and time again. They know they’re in good hands.

James Harris and David Parnes serve as Directors at The Agency and star on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. They specialize in high-end residential real estate and investment properties in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, Sunset Strip, Hollywood Hills, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

