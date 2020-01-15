Celebrate Agent Appreciation Month and #ThankAnAgent with Inman this January. Discover more and see how to get involved, click here.

Pulse is a recurring column in which we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a new one-question survey and report back with findings each week.

As part of Inman’s Agent Appreciation Month, we’re asking agents to sound off on their satisfaction levels. This week, we want to hear about your brokerage and what leadership could do to improve it.

Please take this one-question survey to shed some light on how brokers could better care for their MVPs — you.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

Email Inman

Create your own success story at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, where over 4,000 industry professionals gather to forge new relationships, share tactical takeaways and discover the latest technology to boost their bottom line.

Click here to learn more …

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.