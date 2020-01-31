Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune-in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

When the sun, the moon and the earth all align just right, Miami gets what’s known as a “king tide.” It’s a phenomenon that essentially produces an extra high tide, and Thursday morning Miami agent Nick “Tiger” Quay said it’s not as cool as it sounds.

“Now king tide gets so bad there’s fish and crab in people’s yards,” he added.

The king tides capture the growing problem that climate change poses for real estate professionals and their clients. During his remarks in a Connect session titled “Flood, Storms, Drought and Hurricanes: Talking Climate Risk with Your Clients,” Quay also pointed to wildfires and drought in western states, as well as the fact that some global cities like Venice, Italy, already regularly have their buildings swamped by rising waters.

The takeaway from these phenomena, Quay explained, is that climate change is coming and it’s going to “affect the real estate values in your area whether you like it or not.”

