Fournier shares what she learned from her management failures on the stage at Inman Connect New York 2020.

Engineering executive Camille Fournier shares the lessons she learned when she worked her way up the corporate ladder at Rent the Runway, a site that enables people to rent clothes for special occasions.

After some time being a manager at the firm, she was told by the CEO that she was creating a “culture of fear,” in her engineering team. Fournier had to go away and figure out how to change her management approach and her own tendencies to approve.

Camille is an engineering executive and author of The Manager’s Path, as well as the editor of the new book 97 Things Everyone Should Know About Engineering Management.

She is a member of the engineering leadership team at Two Sigma Investments and is the former CTO of Rent the Runway.

She resides in New York City with her husband and two children.

