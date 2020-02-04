Leaders from Savvy and Matterport shared the latest on how technology is changing the way consumers search for, and protect, their real estate at Inman Connect New York.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune-in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

From advances in 3-D modeling to virtual insurance, leaders from Savvy and Matterport shared the latest on how technology is changing the way consumers search for, and protect, their real estate at Inman Connect New York.

Tune into the full video above to see Thomas Tersigni, CMO of Savvy, and Gregory Youngblood, senior director of product marketing at Matterport, sit down with real estate executive, consultant and coach Wendy Forsythe to discuss how technology enables the consumer experience.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman