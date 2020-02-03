Andy Bernstein told the ICNY audience how the nonprofit registers and engages young voters through music and culture.

What do David Byrne, Jay-Z and the Dixie Chicks have in common? They all trust the organization HeadCount to register voters at their concerts.

HeadCount’s founder and executive director, Andy Bernstein, told the audience at Inman Connect New York about how the organization registers and engages young voters through music and culture, primarily by meeting them where they are: at concerts and online. The organization aims to register over a quarter of a million voters in 2020.

Hear from the founder of this fascinating nonprofit organization about what grassroots politics feels like in this election year in the full video above.

