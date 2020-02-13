Where are things headed for marketing in 2020? Katie Lance of Katie Lance Consulting shares her insights at Inman Connect.

Relationships are still king — and that’s great news for agents navigating the real estate industry today. But if relationships are king, said Katie Lance of Katie Lance Consulting, content is queen.

However, not just any content — content that’s original, has a voice and tells the story of what it’s really like to work with an agent or broker. During this talk at Inman Connect New York, Lance urged audience members to seek out content that’s bold and different, content that makes you feel something.

