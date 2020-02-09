Industry experts discussed how technology is helping to solve the challenges of running a brokerage at Inman Connect New York.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Technology is changing brokerages. From the transaction itself to brokerage management, watch the full video above to learn the latest in how technology is helping to solve the challenges of running a brokerage from Jay Rooney, CEO and founder of DepositLink; Katy Pusch, data science and innovation product director at Lone Wolf Technologies; and Gregory Robbins, president of Agent Icon, at Inman Connect New York.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman