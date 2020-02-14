At ICNY, connecting big data to disparate systems remains big business and a big challenge, but attendees were reminded about what’s at the heart of the deal.

Real estate data professionals at Inman Connect New York took time to share with the data-hungry audience to discuss issues and challenges with how to make software solution connect and valuing data within the business.

In the 20-minute Data Track session, “Seamless Technology: Supercharged Tools Through Extra-MLS Data,” Katie Ragusa, Tribus vice president; Chris Haran, MRED CTO; and Georg Gerstenfeld, DocuSign vice president and general manager of global real estate solutions, gave attendees a number of takeaways on how important it is to capture every step of the transaction, from what Gerstenfeld called “lead to deed.”

