RE/MAX elevates 3 women leaders with promotions

After recently posting a profit of $7.6 million for the second quarter and reporting its highest agent count ever at 123,082, RE/MAX has announced three promotions at its corporate level.

The franchisor has appointed Abby Lee to senior vice president of marketing and communications; Amy Somerville to senior vice president of training and education; and Anne Miller to vice president of its luxury and commercial division.

The three women have “played critical roles in the recent achievements and growth of RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage,” RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos said in a statement. Motto Mortgage is RE/MAX’s standalone mortgage brokerage franchise.

Lee, who previously served as vice president of marketing and media strategies at RE/MAX, will oversee national advertising campaigns and media strategies within company-owned regions, among other roles.

Somerville, former vice president of education and training, will oversee education and training strategy for RE/MAX and Motto. She’s the “driving force” behind RE/MAX University, Motto University and the Momentum training program and helps organize various global company events.

Having previously served as executive director of RE/MAX’s luxury and commercial division, Miller will continue to focus on developing programs and innovations to serve RE/MAX’s luxury and commercial agents.

The promotions come at a time in real estate and broader corporate America that companies are striving to elevate more women into leadership roles, which have typically been dominated by men.

Email Teke Wiggin.