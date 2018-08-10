RE/MAX elevates 3 women leaders with promotions

Executives Abby Lee, Amy Somerville and Anne Miller are getting new titles
by Staff Writer
Today 10:44 A.M.

Abby Lee RE/MAX

Abby Lee, RE/MAX senior VP of marketing and communications | Credit: RE/MAX

After recently posting a profit of $7.6 million for the second quarter and reporting its highest agent count ever at 123,082RE/MAX has announced three promotions at its corporate level.

The franchisor has appointed Abby Lee to senior vice president of marketing and communications; Amy Somerville to senior vice president of training and education; and Anne Miller to vice president of its luxury and commercial division.

RE/MAX Amy Somerville

Amy Somerville, RE/MAX senior VP of training and education | Credit: RE/MAX

The three women have “played critical roles in the recent achievements and growth of RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage,” RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos said in a statement. Motto Mortgage is RE/MAX’s standalone mortgage brokerage franchise.

Lee, who previously served as vice president of marketing and media strategies at RE/MAX, will oversee national advertising campaigns and media strategies within company-owned regions, among other roles.

RE/MAX Anne Miller

Anne Miller, RE/MAX VP of luxury and commercial | Credit: RE/MAX

Somerville, former vice president of education and training, will oversee education and training strategy for RE/MAX and Motto. She’s the “driving force” behind RE/MAX University, Motto University and the Momentum training program and helps organize various global company events.

Having previously served as executive director of RE/MAX’s luxury and commercial division, Miller will continue to focus on developing programs and innovations to serve RE/MAX’s luxury and commercial agents.

The promotions come at a time in real estate and broader corporate America that companies are striving to elevate more women into leadership roles, which have typically been dominated by men.

Article image credited to RE/MAX