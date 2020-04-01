Real estate companies, trade groups and government agencies are offering resources amid the pandemic. Inman is trying to compile them all in one guide that will be updated daily.

Day-to-day news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic can be chaotic and, frequently, it’s reported through a national prism. But for the real estate industry, so much of what’s important differs by state and by market.

Thankfully, the industry has answered a call-to-action, and brokerages, trade associations and government agencies are constantly putting out new information to help agents navigate these turbulent times.

Whether its advice on what you can and cannot do during a stay-at-home-order, or how to collect unemployment in your state or even how to infuse a bit of positivity in a dark time, here is what we hope will be a comprehensive guide that covers it all. If you know of other helpful guidance for real estate professionals, let us know and we’ll add it here. Check back daily for updates.

Companies and brokerages

Zillow put together two separate comprehensive guides. The first was written for its agent clients and the industry at large, showing the steps the company is taking to make changes to billing, virtual tours and other agent tools as many states ban in-person real estate activities.

Perhaps even more robust is the company’s guide for consumers, that features answers to dozens of common question. Some of those questions are as simple as, “Is it possible to buy a home right now?” while others are more complex like, “Why are mortgage rates fluctuating?”

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin has been taking to Instagram to post daily pieces of advice for consumers and agents, in video form. The pieces can sometimes be a bit self-promotional for the company — Reffkin promised this week that the company is, “prepared to operate 100 percent virtually to meet your real estate needs” — but it also includes advice for agents across the industry.

Another Compass leader, Mark McLaughlin, the former CEO of Pacific Union International, is writing a daily blog titled, “Where We Are Now,” that provides updates on the goings-on in Congress, daily industry changes — like open house bans — and personal stories on things like working remotely.

Redfin has been publishing weekly market-based blog posts, on top of its usual research, authored by Chief Growth Officer Adam Weiner. The posts are breaking down key insights in certain markets and the impact that government orders are having on business.

The rental management software startup published a COVID-19 guide tailored towards providing resources for landlords and tenants. The guide includes government resources and a report on how other property owners are dealing with the crisis.

The Mullin Group, a real estate team affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, put together a guide that includes local state links, as well as general advice for agents and clients on stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Government guidance

Things are changing rapidly so it’s often hard to follow the news of the day if you’re distracted with work or family. The U.S. Federal Government has a website that’s updating constantly and covers actions that nearly every government agency is taking.

The CDC is the main spot for federal guidance on the spread of COVID-19. The website includes a symptom tracker, as well as advice on what to do if you feel sick and preventative action that can be taken.

Lawmakers passed a comprehensive stimulus package in late March, that included billions in small business loans — a portion of which are going to be forgivable — to cover things like payroll and debt relief. SBA put together a guide to the particulars of the legislation and how to access all of the benefits of the package for small businesses.

For both workers and business owners, the U.S. Department of Labor put together a guide on how to handle COVID-19 in the workplace. The guide also contains information on the expanded unemployment benefits included in the stimulus package, as well as regularly updated news on regulation changes.

Trade associations

NAR created a living guide that is constantly updated with the latest information on shelter-in-place orders, open house guidance, transaction guidance and general guidance.

“NAR understands that these unprecedented circumstances are impacting our members’ ability to conduct their businesses,” the website reads. “Our members’ success and ability to navigate these uncertain times are paramount to NAR, and we are providing this guidance to help address some of the common transactional issues we are hearing about.”

Since real estate is such a hyper-local business, C.A.R. has a resource guide for its California-member agents to make sense of local rules and regulations and understand best practices. The C.A.R. guide also includes a financial services hotline where members can get one-on-one assistance.

REBNY created a “Coronavirus Resource Hub,” which contains industry guidelines, government resources, how to give and get help and information about the federal stimulus package.

Florida Realtors has a constantly updated guide that serves as a clearinghouse for local news and updates, as well as guidance on completing transactions virtually and in compliance with local ordinances.

Resources and guides compiled by Inman

Inman has written dozens of articles on the coronavirus, full of advice for agents and brokers, as well as important news. The post is updated multiple times per day.

A constantly updated post linking to stories related to keeping your business running while much of the country shuts down.

The laws are different in every state, so Inman reporter Jim Dalrymple II compiled a full guide to the various policies that states have implemented concerning evictions, rent and foreclosures.

Much of the attention was focussed on direct payments, small business loans and expanded unemployment, but the stimulus package also contained a number of housing and credit protections.

A look at the specifics of the stimulus package for real estate agents, like which earner brackets will be eligible for $1,200 direct payments and how independent contractors can access unemployment.

Dozens of real estate companies and trade associations are offering tools and education to agents right now to help them expand their business.

Every day — and sometimes more frequently than that — Inman publisher Brad Inman is sitting down with industry leaders to cover myriad topics related to navigating a difficult time for the industry.

This list will be constantly updated with new guides and resources. Email community@inman.com to have your company or association’s information included.