As part of proptech’s collective push into virtual business, digital marketing and lead-gen company launches new retargeting products that automate creation and management of ads to push virtual open houses and video tours.

Real estate marketing technology company HomeSpotter has released a new series of online advertising products to help agents and brokers promote virtual listing tours and open houses, the company stated in a press release.

The company’s “Boost” product is a lead-targeting and digital branding suite that rapidly deploys ad campaigns on social media, such as Facebook, Instagram and Waze, as well as on popular news and entertainment sites across the web.

In response to the industry’s dramatic slowdown in the wake of the spread of coronavirus, the new Boost features will detect any agent-input listing that has a virtual tour event connected to it.

It then uses that published MLS data to build ad creative and launch a digital campaign.

The ad product targets potential local leads and increases event awareness through quick registration and retargeting across the internet, including major news and content websites, when and where the audience fits.

Included is a series of branded landing pages linked to each listing campaign, event registration tracking and general ad metrics.

Landing pages for virtual tour events will be specific to the agent or team and include an array of content, including a countdown timer, listing imagery, access to the video tour and calls to action for the brand.

HomeSpotter also offers Spacio, an open house management and marketing app. The company also stated there are plans to use Spacio to assist agents in this new age of “arms-length” business.

The onset of a global pandemic has upended the real estate, an industry that depends on personal relationships. HomeSpotter CEO Aaron Kardell sees this release as a way for agents to maintain that fundamental principle in a time that demands it be limited.

“By promoting live stream virtual events or virtual tours online, a real estate agent can effectively reach their target audience — and reinforce their reputation as the local market expert — even during this unprecedented time,” Kardell said.

The new Boost virtual tour products are available now to all customers.

