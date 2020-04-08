The global coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other event that anyone living today has experienced. Since the illness was first detected last year in China to the first weeks of March when it ravaged the U.S. economy, it has sent markets into free fall and forced everyone in the real estate world to adapt at breakneck speeds.
As of April 7, Inman has so far published more than 240 stories on the coronavirus. And we’ll still publish many more as we work to figure out how this crisis will impact agents, their clients and everyone else whose livelihood is tied to real estate. Below is the comprehensive list (with clickable table of contents) of our coverage, which we’ll update as the situation evolves.
Table of Contents
- Emerging challenges and trends
- How agents and industry pros are responding
- Agent safety
- Response from major players and big firms
- The consumer experience
- Financial markets and the economy
- Trade group and MLS responses
- Rentals, evictions and property management
- Government aid and policy
- Event cancelations and changes
- Tips and advice
Emerging challenges and trends
About half of US small businesses have not paid full April rent
New listing volumes plunge 50-75% across the globe
Post-virus home price growth forecasts show spike in the West
Northeast markets most susceptible to impacts of coronavirus
Stimulus package could create ‘chaos’ in mortgage industry
88% of Coldwell Banker agents impacted by the pandemic
Almost everyone thinks the pandemic will cost them deals
Number of homes for sale declines 15.7% in March
Employment falls for first time in a decade, full picture yet to emerge
Interest in 3D tours explodes on Zillow, especially for rentals
Coming days will be ‘a trying time’ for real estate professionals
6.6 million filed for unemployment last week
Cost of marketing on Facebook, Instagram falls during pandemic
36% of home shoppers believe the recession has already begun: Poll
Home price gains extend into January — but virus looms large
Brooklyn luxury sales drop by 50 percent: Compass
Industry torn on whether real estate is an essential service
Unemployment claims explode to 3.28M
Nearly half of Realtors say buyer interest has dropped due to coronavirus
Read Gary Keller’s advice to agents on navigating market uncertainty
Open houses took hit from coronavirus over the weekend
How agents and industry pros are responding
Dallas developer pays up for hotel rooms for medical professionals
How agents are using video to connect with clients during coronavirus
Brokerage hosts virtual scavenger hunts using 3D home tours
How an Ohio agent is protecting her community — 1 mask at a time
Good Samaritan Brooklyn landlord waives rent for hundreds of tenants
What’s your favorite thing in quarantine? Readers weigh in
The luxury leader mobilizing his troops from the comfort of a pool
How 1 agent helped small business owners earn $1M in sales despite outbreak
Take Inman’s real estate coronavirus survey here
This luxury agent is sheltering in place with girlfriend Ariana Grande
Petition for real estate agent financial relief gains 3,300 signatures in 1 day
Coronavirus clauses become ubiquitous as pandemic worsens
How real estate professionals are helping their communities during coronavirus
Coronavirus drives adoption of video tours
Your thoughts on good leadership during tough times
A lighthearted listing campaign during tough times
The California agent navigating the new normal as the realities of the coronavirus pandemic kick in
Rently self-guided tours coming to 75 more rental communities
The Real Word: How fear and uncertainty is changing the mortgage industry
Agent safety
New York state clarifies: Home showings should only be virtual
Home showings allowed to resume in New York: Gov. Andrew Cuomo
EXp broker Rick Geha shares heartfelt message about his COVID-19 recovery
New York developer with COVID-19 hopes for major post-pandemic upswing
Nebraska’s first coronavirus death is longtime Realtor
Inman reader QBs — quarantine buddies
Broker who tested positive for COVID-19 shares his story
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices confirms coronavirus at conference
RE/MAX agent stranded on coronavirus cruise speaks out
RE/MAX agent among thousands stranded on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak
SARS and Spanish Flu: What we can learn from pandemics of the past
Compass executive calls for 2-week moratorium on home showings
What’s it like to run a brokerage in a containment zone?
Response from major players and big firms
Redfin is furloughing 41% of its real estate agents
Keller Williams franchises consider reducing agent profit sharing
Realogy accelerates tech roadmap to meet changing agent needs
Wells Fargo suspends jumbo mortgages as demand fades
Chime speeds release of Facebook, YouTube livestreaming tools
EXIT Realty is giving its agents their own ‘stimulus package’
WeWork struggles to strike deal with landlords to reduce rent costs
Compass is launching virtual agent services to keep agents in biz
Baird & Warner donates $150K toward coronavirus response
Citing pandemic, Redfin sells $110M stake to venture capital firm
T3 Sixty offers brokers free business consultations
Airbnb announces drastic cost-saving measures to survive slowdown
JPAR lowers April franchise fees, hires new growth exec
Digital mortgage lender Better.com to hire laid off hospitality workers
How prop tech companies are stepping up for agents during coronavirus crisis
Redfin is increasing agents’ fixed pay during market slowdown
How prop tech companies are stepping up for agents during coronavirus crisis
Redfin pulls back on lead sales as video tours surge amid virus crisis
Tom Ferry launches online training program in response to coronavirus
Realogy temporarily cuts executive pay amid coronavirus slowdown
StreetEasy suspends ‘days on market’ display
EXp Realty offers agents a $9 monthly telemedicine plan
How real estate portals are reacting amid the coronavirus pandemic
Compass is still onboarding new teams despite slowdown, layoffs
Zillow CEO: ‘There’s no coronavirus playbook’
Realogy is the latest to suspend iBuying
RE/MAX CEO: ‘Leaders who are hiding right now are not leading’
Compass lays off 15% of staff amid coronavirus ‘economic standstill’
Offerpad is the latest iBuyer to pause new home purchases
Zillow suspends homebuying in all 24 Zillow Offers markets
RE/MAX will allow brokers to defer franchise fees in April
Realtor.com is cutting agents’ next bill by 60%
Compass is making its learning portal free and public
RedfinNow temporarily suspends homebuying amid market slump
Opendoor temporarily suspends homebuying, citing safety concerns
Zillow is covering 50% of Premier Agent costs for 1 month
Redfin cancels open houses due to coronavirus concerns
Compass makes changes to concierge, bridge loans amid industry slowdown
RE/MAX is the latest to suggest canceling open houses
Here’s how Compass is guiding employees through crisis
Zumper fast-tracks online tour tools, presses on with hiring plans
Airbnb-backed startup Lyric sacks staff, shutters locations amid virus
The consumer experience
Even amid coronavirus, most New York tenants paid April rent
6 realities your buyers and sellers should prepare for
Mortgage applications surge along with refis
Foreclosure activity hits lowest point in 15 years
4 relics of a past pandemic are right in your house
The Empire State Building’s new siren display is freaking people out
‘It feels like an even better decision now’: Living in a tiny home during a pandemic
People are fleeing cities amid coronavirus. Where are they going?
Major banks agree to mortgage grace period in California
Coronavirus is already impacting short-term rentals
Bidet sales surge as Americans hoard toilet paper
Virus prompts nearly a quarter of all sellers to adjust how home is viewed
Coronavirus drives interest in survivalist real estate
Moving during coronavirus: ‘This is like what they say don’t do’
Christmas lights shine for hope amidst coronavirus fears
Coronavirus safe house listings pop up on Craigslist, Airbnb
Amidst coronavirus worries, Washington real estate carries on
Financial markets and the economy
February home prices reflect pre-coronavirus market strength
Foreign real estate ‘ground to a halt’ amid virus outbreak: DelPrete
Survival of the fittest: What will it take for businesses to outlast this pandemic?
Stocks plunge in worst day since 1987 and second worst in US history
Fed cuts interest rate to nearly zero. What does it mean for real estate?
Redfin still seeing strong demand, but with fewer people in the pipeline
Real estate stocks slammed amid coronavirus market woes
‘Black swan of 2020’: Venture firm behind Trulia, Airbnb sounds alarm
California Realtors expect coronavirus to lower housing market forecast
Coronavirus could bring consolidation, layoffs to proptech
30-year mortgage rates tick up after hitting historic low
Coronavirus poised to wreak havoc on real estate
Coronavirus-fueled stock slump is hitting Realogy hard
Glenn Kelman: Seattle market is witnessing effects of coronavirus
Italy suspends mortgage payments — could the US follow suit?
Economists say consumers should lock in low mortgage rates now
NAHB: Builder confidence decreases slightly again in March
Trade group and MLS responses
NAR offers Realtors 2 months of free telemedicine services
Council of MLSs: Don’t pause days on market
Coronavirus not slowing down NAR’s pocket listing policy
REBNY launches agent resource guide for entire industry
California Realtors group lays out agent aid programs
NAR revives free program for first time since 2009 recession
MLSs disagree on whether to pause days on market due to coronavirus
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board tells Realtors to avoid open houses, client meetings
Houston and Austin Realtors suspend open house displays on HAR.com
Vancouver real estate board advises members against holding open houses
Bright MLS debuts coronavirus response program
We talked to 21 multiple listing services about their coronavirus preparations. Here’s what they said
REBNY to temporarily end ‘days on market’ calculation
Northwest MLS halts open houses amid coronavirus crisis
Rentals, evictions and property management
Rent growth slows amid coronavirus pandemic
Can landlords discriminate based on a tenant’s job? It’s complicated
What should landlords do when tenants can’t pay rent?
Fear and uncertainty is mutual among renters and landlords: Poll
Inman’s state-by-state guide to evictions, rent and foreclosures
Cheesecake Factory says no to rent at 294 locations. Socialists rejoice
Amid pandemic, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard waive rent for LA tenants
56% of renters still plan to move despite ongoing pandemic
In New York, open houses and cold calls are suspended. Is rent next?
Major California landlord group calls for rent freezes, eviction halts
Rental season ‘completely derailed’ by coronavirus
Landlords halting evictions amid coronavirus emergency
Elected officials want to halt evictions over coronavirus
California governor stops evictions amid coronavirus outbreak
Elected officials want to halt evictions over coronavirus
Trump administration announces halt on foreclosures and evictions
Government aid and policy
10 cities best prepared to weather a coronavirus-fueled economic storm
FHA and VA latest mortgage servicers to relax standards
Second stimulus package could roll back property tax deductions
Feds say residential real estate is an ‘essential business’
Housing protections in the stimulus bill explained
House passes stimulus packages, agents closer to unemployment access
Making sense of the Senate’s coronavirus stimulus bill for real estate agents
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac ease appraisal standards amid coronavirus
Stimulus package likely to include unemployment for agents
New York real estate agents one step closer to receiving federal aid
‘Congress, help home service workers’: ANGI Homeservices CEO
Homeowners may delay mortgage payments up to 1 year due to virus
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin calls on Congress to provide aid to agents
Trump may allow homeowners to delay mortgage payments
Event cancelations and changes
NAR cancels conferences as coronavirus chaos continues
T3 Sixty cancels real estate summit
NAR’s midyear conference goes virtual due to coronavirus
SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns
Tips and advice
5 ways to engage your community on Instagram
4 tips for generating new leads while staying home
Pulse: How you’ve pivoted your business in this unique time
How to be the expert your clients need right now
How to cope with grief, isolation and loss of control
5 rules for content creation during coronavirus
How to adapt your 2020 business plan in light of coronavirus
7 steps for recession-proofing your business
6 real estate-related coronavirus misconceptions that need to stop
4 critical actions indie brokers must take now
How to craft a plan to get you through this uncertainty
3 essential steps for a united real estate team
5 steps to securing your real estate future
How to take your listing presentation virtual
6 lessons all agents can learn from relocation experts
How to keep your team’s productivity levels up while working virtually
6 hidden Zoom features that’ll boost your video skills
A comprehensive guide to industry resources for real estate agents
10 things agents must do to financially survive the coronavirus pandemic
How to stay in touch and generate leads in a changing market
4 ways to keep your energy bills low while you work from home
How to get a loan and save your business during the pandemic
How to keep busy and not panic about what’s ahead
9 ways to minimize the pandemic’s impact on business
How to keep your social media healthy when you’re quarantined
Four things agents should do if business slows
What you can be doing right now to prepare for a recession
Ways to digitize every stage of your sales funnel during the pandemic
All Inman content related to running your business in this unprecedented time
Looking a little rough? Here’s how to keep it cute in quarantine
Feeling listless? 16 at-home workouts to get you moving
A comprehensive list of online training classes available to agents
3 critical behaviors team leaders need to adopt today
8 strategies for working around coronavirus roadblocks
3 ways to get buzz for your luxury listing as the market changes
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin urges agents to use their CRMs
Normal is gone: How to mentally prepare for the unknown future
How to spot misinformation and prevent it from spreading
Practicing real estate from a distance? 5 virtual meeting platforms you need to know
Agent/broker perspective: What are safe solutions for selling homes during an outbreak?
Pulse: How to spread positivity during dire times
7 essential tips for communicating with your sphere during crisis
How to keep your business running when you can’t meet face to face
How to be the leader your team needs right now
How to lead your team when you don’t have all the answers
How to safeguard your business in this challenging time
7 ways you can take control and refocus your business
Track your state’s buyer activity with ShowingTime’s new daily report
How to stay ahead of coronavirus market fluctuations
The Inman team shares tips for making remote work fun
Agents: It’s time to stop holding open houses
Need a virtual tour solution now? Here are our top picks
Travel plans and coronavirus: Can you get a refund on cancellations?
5 real estate execs share the secrets of running a remote workforce
Joking about coronavirus: Where’s the line when everyone’s on edge?
10 things every broker should be doing to weather the storm
How to adapt your real estate team to this new reality
10 simple ways to engage kids struggling with social distancing
19 real estate movies, shows and podcasts for your coronavirus self-quarantine
A 15-point plan to break out of a self-quarantine rut
