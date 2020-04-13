Leverage your 3D Matterport Tour with these five simple steps to create a compelling “virtual video sizzle reel” that captures attention and shows your current and prospective clients that you’re adapting to today’s fluid market environment.

Creating a short “virtual video sizzle reel” with a 3D Matterport Tour allows you to extend your marketing reach beyond the constricting dot-to-dot movements or dollhouse perspectives. Although consumers have grown to adore these user-operated features, they don’t easily translate into today’s standard video marketing techniques used by many agents such as IGTV or YouTube Bumper Ads.

1. Connect with your local 3D Matterport Tour expert

An affordably priced technology, a 3D Matterport Tour starts at around $150 and increases based on the size of the subject property. A specialized camera allows the Matterport provider to digitally reconstruct the assets into a maneuverable, three-dimensional rendering, creating a Matterport Virtual Tour that can be sent via text, emailed or embedded into personal and property websites.

The technology even provides you an opportunity to go a step further by transforming the assets into a virtual reality tour at no additional expense with the help of Google Cardboard or Samsung Gear VR equipment.

The entire digital scan can be completed inside the property by a single provider within a few hours and does not require an agent or seller to be present, so long as the property is “show ready” upon your provider’s arrival.

Demand for Matterport Tour requests have skyrocketed, therefore, providers are booking up quickly. Once completed, turn times range from 24-72 hours.

2. Leverage the highlight reels

With every 3D Matterport Tour space, the provider will also receive short clips (a “Highlight Reel”) of the scanned imagery, which will highlight the most significant features of the home, ultimately providing a guided, first-hand walk-through experience.

Using the video hack steps provided below will allow you to combine the highlight reels, producing a more cohesive video that can be further leveraged in avenues where the manually operated 3D tour cannot function.

3. Ask your provider to set the highlight reel to ‘Walkthrough Mode’

Adjusting the settings to incorporate “Walkthrough Mode” will create the virtual effect as if the viewer is walking through the home in person without the need for the user to use the monotonous dot-to-dot guidance.

4. Combine the highlight reels with the help of transitions and production extras

If you would like to add smoother transitions, music, compliance, and/or contact information, place these “walk-through” snapshots into one of the various free video-editing software programs or apps such as iMovie, Magisto or Filmmaker Pro, which are readily available online to merge the walk-through imagery.

5. Export the video and share

When completed, simply export the video into your Google Drive or one of your preferred and secure cloud-based storage spaces such as Dropbox. Once uploaded, save the video to your preferred device and upload it into your favorite social sharing platforms.

If you don’t know how to use video-editing platforms, seek out a referral to a local video production company that can edit this content for you. No camera crews, lavalier microphones, lighting guys or actors needed.

If you haven’t already been thrust into the virtual world of incorporating 3D Matterport Tours into your marketing initiatives, this is your chance to wow your current clients, provide socially responsible access to your inventory, and show potential seller clients that you’re an adaptable agent with protocols in place to thrive in our new normal.

You can view Jeff’s virtual video tour of a mansion in La Jolla, CA here.

Jeff S. Katz, the Co-Founder of Sellebrate Real Estate, a luxury real estate team based in San Diego, California is a member of the Compass Sports & Entertainment Division and was a Featured Speaker at the 2019 San Diego Association of REALTORS Elevate Expo. Connect with Katz on Instagram or Facebook.