Consider this time at home the perfect opportunity to audit your business and set positive plans in motion for the future.

Real estate agents are always on the go and rarely ever sit still. We are always out and about meeting clients, doing showings, pitching listings and closing deals. We spend most of our time working from our mobile office: our cars and on our phones.

But now, as we are spending more time at home, there is no time like the present to audit our business and set positive plans in motion for the future. Below are five action items our team is accomplishing during this time.

Refine your expertise

Before you can make plans for the future, take stock of the past. It is important to focus on identifying your strengths and weaknesses since clients and colleagues are now seeking a consistent, relevant and accurate source of information.

Review the work that you completed and spend time analyzing any situations where there was room for improvement. Discuss with your team these situations and devise different ways in which issues can be resolved in the future if a similar situation arises.

Although these are unprecedented times, we know that things will eventually return to some semblance of normalcy, and these lessons will apply. Additionally, it is equally as important to review all the wins that you had and discuss those. Sometimes we don’t find the time to celebrate all the achievements, so take the time now. Having a clear understanding of strengths and weaknesses will continue to build a stronger foundation for your business.

Set goals, and make a plan

Nothing helps keep a busy real estate team on track like a clear set of goals and an action plan to achieve them. When setting goals, make sure they are realistic given the current circumstances that we all are facing.

Perhaps consider other goal alternatives than high sales volumes — like self education, overhaul of marketing strategy and other items that are invaluable yet will provide a great deal of value in the long run.

Connect with clients

You should always make sure that you are connected with past and current clients on a regular basis — be it an email campaign, interaction on social media, text messages or regular check-in phone calls. With all this time, make sure that you are putting in the time to make sure contact information is current and picking up the phone to see how people are doing.

Now, more than ever, with all the hardships people are facing, friendly check-in calls are more than welcome. Keeping lines of communication open and active with clients, past and present, is paramount at any time. So make the most of the time at hand and reach for your rolodex and cell phone.

Strategize your social media

Social media has become such a great tool to use in the marketing of listings and connecting with clients on a personal and professional level. But with all marketing initiatives, to be successful you will need a plan. If you are unfamiliar with some of the tools available on social media, take the time to read up on them or ask a friend or colleague to show you some tips and tricks.

Audit your social media channels. If there are items that are not relevant to your current business or personal life, take the time to clear them out.

Are there posts that get more likes or positive comments and feedback than others? If so, take note of them so you can curate your page strategically. And then spend time creating a content calendar for posts.

Make sure it is cohesive across all channels and that you are providing engaging content for your followers. You may even wish to look into programs that allow you to plan well ahead of time to make sure you never miss a post and remain consistent.

Take care of your mind and body

This is an especially difficult time for all of us, personally and professionally. Throughout it all, the one thing that you must remember to do is to take care of yourself mentally and physically as your health is more important than anything else at the end of the day.

Make the most of this time to take an online workout class, hold a Zoom catch-up, spend time with family at home, take walks or bike rides, read books, and just enjoy the time in whatever way that works for you so when we can resume normal activities, you will be stronger than ever.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.

After 25 years, Inman Connect is coming to you. We’re transcending our legendary events in a live digital event, Inman Connect Now. Get ready for the top industry leaders plotting the path forward, new business ideas and opportunities, networking like you’ve never imagined it, and tons of exciting new magic, all straight to you. It’s all part of an epic new Inman experience, Connect Now, June 2-4, 2020. Click here to save your seat.