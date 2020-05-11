On Thursday, Douglas Elliman announced the launch of its new online learning system for agents, “Elliman Constant Learning,” an offering of the Elliman Agent Training Center.

The training platform includes 75 courses free to Douglas Elliman agents in several topics ranging from professional development, entrepreneurialism, business writing, public speaking, marketing and more. Jeffrey Stanton, senior vice president of learning and development at Douglas Elliman, has led the Elliman Agent Training Center for five years and has sped up the development of the new online training system in response to the pandemic.

“At Douglas Elliman, we are committed to providing our agents the tools they need to establish a successful career,” Scott Durkin, President and COO of Douglas Elliman, said in a a statement. “Jeffrey Stanton has gone above and beyond in founding this new online learning portal, granting agents the opportunity to take advantage of insightful courses to better themselves as real estate experts and entrepreneurs.”

All Douglas Elliman agents and employees will have access to the online learning system through their Elliman email. The brokerage will continue to amplify its course offerings (available in video, text and audio formats) to respond to the current market as it changes.

“While the coronavirus pandemic might prevent us from conducting in-person classes at the Elliman Agent Training Center, our coaching prevails,” Stanton said in a statement. “It was important for us to accelerate the development of our Elliman Constant Learning platform to provide agents the education and guidance they need to further their careers while sheltering in place. Based on our live virtual classes, which have had 18,000 users to date, we expect Elliman Constant Learning to be an incredibly successful initiative.”

Douglas Elliman was established in 1911 and is one of the largest brokerages in the New York metro area with over 7,000 agents and 120 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas.

