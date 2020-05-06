This week, we want to know: What are you glad you learned in the past month or so? Whether it’s in-house team training, a skill honed or a new certification, what’s helping you move your business along?



In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This April, go Back to Basics with Inman.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The past few months have been a period of learning for many — learning how to navigate online conferencing tools, virtual tours and social media platforms to keep business going.

A lot of professionals in the industry are also opting to work on themselves and their teams, taking advantage of webinars, online training services and other resources, many of which are being offered at a reduced price or even free.

Our question this week has a lot to do with education. What training did you receive or pursue that has helped you in your business? What new piece of knowledge or new skill are you glad you learned?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

