The parent company of the virtual cloud-based brokerage has hired both a new chief marketing officer and global controller in the past two weeks.

EXp World Holdings, the parent company of the virtual cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty, announced two executive levels hires in the past week, hinting at global growth.

The company announced Wednesday the hiring of Kent Cheng to the role of global controller, where he’ll be responsible for developing the company’s global accounting, finance practices and procedures. In an accompanying announcement, eXp World Holdings said the hire of Cheng will allow the company to, “continue its rapid growth trajectory and more quickly expand its international footprint.”

“[Cheng] brings the right mix of global finance experience and leadership we need to grow eXp’s operations into a truly international company,” eXp World Holdings CFO Jeff Whiteside said in a statement. “His experience building high-performance, global teams and leading finance system implementations will be invaluable as eXp continues to grow in North America and further expands into international markets.”

EXp Realty expanded its brokerage footprint outside the United States last year, launching brokerage offices in the U.K., Canada and Australia. In May, the company hired a Realogy vet to lead international expansion for the brokerage.

Cheng was previously the corporate controller for Ocean Spray Cranberries and prior to that served as global finance director for Titanium Technologies at The Chemours Company.

The week prior, eXp World Holdings announced it was hiring Courtney Chakarun to the role of chief marketing officer, a new role for the brokerage’s parent company.

Chakarun, who previously served as the chief marketing officer of digital lending platform Roostify, will be tasked with driving digital strategy for the company’s growth, enhancing eXp Realty’s value proposition for agents and brokers and helping raise awareness of VirBELA, the virtual world vendor that operates eXp Realty’s virtual platform and is also owned by eXp World Holdings.

“Courtney’s drive, expertise and leadership positions in housing, consumer finance and technology are aligned with our hyper-growth trajectory and commitment to the agent experience,” Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Her track record of driving growth and building brands will be invaluable as eXp expands its affiliated services program and continues its focus on providing innovative solutions for agents and their clients,” Sanford added. “We are thrilled to have her on board.”

