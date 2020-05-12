Michael Valdes most recently served as senior vice president of global servicing for all of Realogy’s brands.

EXp Realty has hired Michael Valdes as executive vice president of international expansion, where he’ll oversee the company’s global growth.

Most recently, Valdes served as senior vice president of global servicing for all of Realogy’s brands, including Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty. At Realogy, he oversaw the international servicing platform for Realogy brands in more than 100 countries and personally saw the platform’s expansion into more than 70 countries in his tenure.

“[Valdes’] expertise in and knowledge of global markets and his demonstrated ability in international growth and operations will be invaluable as we continue to expand outside of North America,” eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing, said in a statement.

“[Valdes] has successfully introduced real estate brands in dozens of countries and is well respected for his integrity and for his ability to build community,” Gesing added. “We are proud to have [Valdes] represent eXp as we share our incredible opportunity with millions of real estate professionals around the world.”

Prior to his career in real estate, Valdes was the director of private banking at Deutsche Bank in New York and San Francisco for a decade.

In addition to his career in real estate, Valdes also serves as chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America Global Advisory Board, co-host of the 2020 AREAA Global Luxury Summit and a member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Corporate Board of Governors.

EXp Realty has invested in expanding internationally in the past year, launching first in Canada and then in both the U.K. and Australia shortly after.

