Kyle Seyboth closed 497 transactions and $127.7 million in sales in 2019, according to Real Trends. He and his 12-member team are jumping to Century 21.

Kyle Seyboth — who last month topped Real Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand list for transaction sides — has joined Century 21 Real Estate alongside his 12-member team, the brokerage announced Wednesday.

Seyboth, who was previously affiliated with Keller Williams, closed 497 transactions and $127.7 million in sales in 2019, according to Real Trends.

“Real estate is a relationship business and our brand is only as successful as our people,” Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, said in a statement. “Attracting an industry leader like Kyle and his team affirms that our push to always elevate and give 121 percent to our valued Century broker franchise network and affiliated agents is working.”

The Seyboth Team has operated in Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts for about 10 years.

“What sold me on the Century 21 brand is the senior management team, and the understanding and entrepreneurial mindset they have to this business, which starts at the top with Mike, who is all about having his team deliver the best technology, learning and marketing programs to my affiliated agents so they in turn can go above and beyond in helping their clients achieve the best outcomes possible,” Seyboth said in a statement. “We have worked hard to develop strong relationships and deep roots in our communities and this new affiliation ensures that our homebuyer, homeseller and investor friends will be able to continue to trust and rely on us to assist with the best real estate outcomes possible.”

In addition to the top ranking in The Thousand, Seyboth has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the top 10 real estate agents in the U.S.

Century 21 boasts approximately 139,000 real estate agents operating in 11,600 offices across 83 countries and territories. The brokerage is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., which also owns brokerages including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran Group, Sotheby’s International Realty and ERA.

