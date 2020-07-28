Smaller landlords and multifamily investors will now have a free suite for online leasing, payment collection and virtual tours from software company Zumper.

End-to-end rental property software company Zumper has released a new suite of product features to accommodate small landlords and aspiring renters who prefer to conduct business completely online.

According to an exclusive press release sent to Inman, the new solution will offer a range of leasing tools targeted at helping apartment owners operate at the speed of the internet.

Virtual tour options, in-app communications and digital leasing are a part of the software update, designed ultimately to accommodate the national need to physically distance while in public.

In a survey conducted by the technology company, it was found that “80% of renters say they would be open to leasing an apartment they tour only virtually, and 1 in 3 preferring to tour virtually because of the pandemic.”

Communications between parties will be sent via SMS, but executed and tracked per rental prospect and tenant within a Zumper account.

The new software will give tenants the option to pay online for landlords to collect funds the next business day.

Small landlord businesses, those outside the institutional sector of the rental industry, are rarely able to build leasing staffs or assemble the right collection of single sign-on software to facilitate online leasing, background checks and payments.

The Zumper package is aimed at remedying that concern to an even greater degree by offering the software for free.

Zumper is the largest privately held rental marketplace in the U.S., measuring more than 14 million apartment seekers to its website each month.

Zumper closed on Series D funding in the amount of $60 million in March and another $46 million in 2018.

The company’s ongoing goal is to make leasing an apartment as easy as booking a hotel room.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.