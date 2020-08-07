Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss Brad Inman’s Connect Now talk, traits real estate agents should possess and a VR record deal in Aspen.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

In an excerpt published before Brad Inman’s Connect Now talk, he wrote: “Unlike other industries, the real estate business is not only surviving — it’s thriving in many areas during these crazy times.”

But why is that happening? In this week’s video, Byron and Nicole weighed in on that question, sharing their thoughts on how real estate stayed essential during the pandemic and how jobs affected the industry.

“I believe there’s going to be an extended interest in buying real estate for all ages … across the board over the next few years, well after the health crisis is done,” Byron said. “There are some people that are taking instant action after reevaluating their lives over the last couple of months, but there are other people that, you know, take action slower.”

Eventually, Byron said, they’re going to pull the trigger, which is why interest in real estate will continue. Moreover, as Nicole added, “To buy a house has never been more affordable.”

In the video, Byron and Nicole recap Brad Inman’s talk next week. They also discuss a recent Forbes article that listed 16 essential personality traits for real estate agents. Going through the points, Byron and Nicole picked the No. 1 trait they think is most important to an agent’s success in the industry.

Marketeer of the week

In Aspen, a virtual reality experience helped sell an $18 million condo in record time. Props to the Sotheby’s agent who managed to get this done.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.