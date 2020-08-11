The $57.25 million sale of a mountain mansion has nearly doubled the record of the most expensive sale in Vail, Colorado.

The $57.25 million purchase of a mountain mansion has nearly doubled the record of the most expensive sale in Vail, Colorado.

The home, which biotech entrepreneur Kevin Ness purchased last week, is a 15,000-square-foot mountain estate in the very center of Vail.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, it shatters all real estate records in the town. Previously, a home owned by philanthropist Ann Smead that sold in 2017 for $28.7 million stood as the most expensive sale in Vail.

The chief executive of the Colorado-based biotech company Inscripta, Ness bought the extravagant mansion as a “generational” home. The seller, a limited company connected to Mexican investor Alejandro Rojas, was represented by Eustaquio Cortina of Ron Byrne & Associates Real Estate.

Tye Stockton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty represented Ness.

The $57.25 million sale of a mountain mansion has nearly doubled the record of the most expensive sale in Vail. The home, which biotech entrepreneur Kevin Ness bought last week, is a 15,000-square-foot mountain estate in the center of Vail. It shatters Vail's real estate records. The last most expensive sale was a house owned by philanthropist Ann Smead that sold for $28.7 million in 2017. The seller, a limited company connected to Mexican investor Alejandro Rojas, was represented by Eustaquio Cortina of Ron Byrne & Associates Real Estate. Tye Stockton of LIV Sotheby's International Realty represented Ness. The property is a six-story mountain estate designed in the Modern Mountain style and divided into two separate apartments. Together, they boast 11 bedrooms, two pools, two hot tubs, two elevators and plenty of outdoor space overlooking the mountains.

The property is a six-story mountain estate designed in the Modern Mountain style and divided into two separate apartments. Together, they boast 11 bedrooms, two pools, two hot tubs, two elevators and plenty of outdoor space overlooking the mountains. Floor-length windows open up to views of the Gore Range.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the luxury real estate market in ski towns such as Vail and Aspen has exploded as affluent buyers from all over the country flocked there for the space and mountain air. Ness, who plans to connect the two units into a large single estate, said he and his wife had originally planned to buy something humbler and less expensive but fell in love with the property as soon as they saw it.

“I come from pretty humble beginnings so the opportunity to be able to touch something like this is pretty special,” Ness told the Journal.

Email Veronika Bondarenko