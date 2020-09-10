An engaging YouTube channel can play a big role in building your brand and elevating you as a recognized thought leader in the industry. If you’re new to the platform, here are three basics to help you hit the ground running.

September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. That means we’re talking to the chief marketing officers at major brokerages about how the pandemic is changing their jobs and what it means for agents. We’re publishing a suite of tactical Inman Handbooks for marketing on digital portals. And we’re looking at what pages of the traditional marketing playbook still work. Join us all month long.

As a real estate professional, building a YouTube presence can have many benefits to your brand. Creating video content is one of the most effective ways to build authentic relationships with your network, creatively showcase your latest listings and recent successes, and provide valuable information to clients.

An engaging YouTube channel can leverage your knowledge and elevate you as a recognized thought leader in your industry. I recently launched my official YouTube channel and have outlined three ways this platform can really help build your brand and business.

1. Create quality content

The most important step when launching your YouTube channel is creating engaging video content. As a real estate agent, video is a very significant part of your marketing, and YouTube is a powerful digital marketing medium for our industry.

The most important item to remember when creating your channel is that high-quality video content is essential. Be creative by filming the different aspects of your business people might be keen to watch. The life of a real estate agent is very interesting, so map out what you’d like to showcase to viewers.

If you’re not sure where to start, create a video in which you take your followers on a tour through an open house, or create a weekly series where you invite viewers for an inside look into one of your unique listings.

You can also film a Q&A with a colleague at your company or local peers within your community. I recently filmed a series, How to Navigate Through the Storm by Keeping Positive and Capitalizing on it, which provides insight and encouragement through this time. Once you’ve found your niche, be consistent in getting your content out on a regular basis.

2. Know your equipment and software 101

Many real estate agents believe they need to spend a lot of money purchasing professional equipment and spend a lot of time editing. In truth, a small amount of effort and time is needed to get started with video marketing, especially on a social media platform.

Many of YouTube’s most prominent channels began with entry-level equipment. I recommend starting small and building up as you gain more followers and experience on the platform. As your channel grows and you start seeing some traction, consider hiring a video editor to help polish your videos or a video assistant to help you film each episode. Don’t be afraid to get started! Your equipment and software shouldn’t be the items holding you up.

3. Position your channel for success

The visual aspects of your brand should always be present wherever you have an online presence. The same goes for your YouTube account. Make sure to add a banner and a profile image at the top of your channel’s homepage. For optimal branding, consider including your headshot, company name, contact info and even a captivating photo of one of your best listings.

Also, make sure to incorporate all of your business information in your page’s “about” section. This is a great place to link to your website and other social platforms. I believe you should never miss the opportunity to share your personal and social contact information. Positioning your page with your brand will help generate new leads and garner further interest to your business pages.

Once your YouTube channel is up and running, make it a point regularly share your latest videos across all your social media outlets. You’ve spent a great amount of time creating your account and content, so make sure to promote it and invite your network to subscribe as well.

Once subscribed, viewers will receive regular updates about your channel. Notifications and sharing will have your followers coming back and most importantly, keep your brand top-of-mind.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.