RedfinNow is now live in Sacramento, joining Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs and San Diego, the company announced Friday.

RedfinNow is growing in California.

The iBuyer platform from the national, tech-focused real estate brokerage is expanding to Sacramento, joining a host of other California markets.

“Despite the pandemic, people still need to sell, whether they are relocating for a job, making room for a growing family or downsizing for retirement in a new place,” Jason Aleem, vice president of RedfinNow, said in a statement. “We’re excited to be able to provide a safe and convenient way for people to get a competitive cash offer for their home, allowing them to sell on their timeline without having to worry about getting their home ready for sale or having strangers come through.”

“In a competitive real estate market like Sacramento, RedfinNow is also a great solution for our brokerage customers who need the cash from their current home to buy their next home.”

California is RedfinNow’s biggest market, with the platform live in Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs and San Diego.

Redfin, like its iBuyer competitors, was forced to suspend the homebuying segment of the quick-close, direct-to-consumer homebuying and selling platform, in the early days of the pandemic. When it returned to market, it did so with improved safety protocols to limit in-person interactions.

Buyers can tour RedfinNow-owned homes without even contacting an agent. The buyers can unlock the door of most listing with the company’s app and self-tour the listing seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., without a previous appointment.

Redfin has also leaned into digital technology, launching immersive 3D walkthroughs to view listings online.

Sellers can request a no-commitment initial offer from Redfin through the company’s website, by providing basic information about their home. If the seller chooses to accept the offer, they can pick their closing date as soon as 10 days out, or wait as long as 60 days.

