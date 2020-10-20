Just a few months after being put on the market, a Florida mansion inspired by the white houses of Santorini has sold for $14 million.

Nicknamed Mont Blanc (French for “White Mountain”), the beachfront property was built by Scott Barnes Development and designer Erika Powell of Urban Grace Interiors last year. The 9,051-square-foot estate overlooking Seagrove Beach’s Emerald Coast and is modeled after the Cycladic architecture seen on Greek Islands such as Santorini and Mykonos.

The all-white color scheme, wide terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows are meant to reflect the nearby ocean and provide what feels like boundless views of the water.

“The first floor feels like Mykonos and then by the time you make it to the top floor, you’re in Santorini,” Jonathan Spears, who co-listed the property with fellow Sotheby’s International Realty agent Blake Morar, told Inman back in July. “When you look out, you see no other structures, just that deep blue aqua color of the ocean.”

Listed in July for $15 million, Mont Blanc closed for $14 million earlier this week to an anonymous buyer. The quick sale may have been spurred by the explosion in demand for coastal, spacious homes outside urban areas during the pandemic among affluent buyers — in June alone, sales in Emerald Coast rose by 318 percent compared to May’s numbers, according to data provided by Spears and Morar.

While Florida’s Emerald Coast is home to a number of expensive homes, the asking price of this property stood out as one of the highest in the area. Mont Blanc’s sale makes it the most expensive new construction sale in the Florida Panhandle to date.

