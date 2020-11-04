It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

This year’s obstacles — a raging pandemic and a topsy-turvy market, to name a few — have forced everyone to rethink their business strategies, and that’s especially true for indie brokerages, who don’t have the big-box backing but do have the ability to be nimble and flexible.

But what will 2021 bring? This week, we want to ask our readers — those of you who who have independent brokerage experience — what sort of challenges are you preparing to see next year? How are you preparing for them? We’d love to hear your thoughts and any advice you’d give to fellow industry professionals.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.