This is where our readers turn whenever they’re looking for advice on growing their business — a particularly difficult task to get right in the midst of this year’s health crisis, shutdowns and market fluctuations.

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

As we mentioned last week, although some professionals are still trying to find their footing in the midst of all of this, others are already well on their way to growing their businesses. (Yes, even during a pandemic.)

So, to those of you who somehow managed to find a way to boom and prosper, we posed the question: where do you turn for advice on the growth of your business? Is it a trusted coach? An encouraging friend who champions your decisions? A real estate expert on social media?

We all know that having a support system — a robust network of mentors, colleagues and even friends with your best interest at heart — is important in normal times, but it’s especially crucial now. Simply put, relying on those relationships can have a positive influence on both life and business, particularly when making bigger plans for the latter. Here’s what you had to say.

Manager or other agent.

Inman News is always a trusted resource (even before becoming a contributor). Sometimes I’ll crowdsource from my peers on my professional or social networks. I also turn to my company leadership, and I’m also part of a mastermind group of top performers within different industries that brainstorm and support one another as needed.

A friend!

I have a group of people I call my “board of advisors.” They are all business owners who are daring to try new things, pushing the envelope, and most importantly — willing to hold me accountable. I float big ideas past them, and we help each other when we need a second set of eyes or advice. They aren’t all in the same industry either, which I think is super important.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.