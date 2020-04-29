Binghamton, New York’s Onjax, a real estate technology company, has announced the launch of its recently renovated customer relationship management product PureAgent CRM.

The new version of the software, part of Onjax’s Real Estate Web Platform, has been in development for three years, according to a press release. Major features in the web application involve video tools to help agents host host virtual showings, broadcast live open houses and send video messages.

The company’s product line offers team and brokerage websites with IDX search functionality, RETS compliance, back-office administration, and lead generation and distribution, among other tech tools common to CRMs.

In the press release, company CMO and co-founder Brian LoPresto said the new video features are timely, and that the new version of PureAgent CRM has been in beta for a year.

“We have been feverishly working to update and add to the software over the last year,” he said. “The new software has already positioned us to be nimble developers in this particular time of need.”

The use of video and streaming technologies is spiking nationwide as agents continue to innovate on behalf of their clients, even as some states relax pandemic-related business recommendations.

Onjax markets primarily to teams and brokerages and partners with multiple listing services around the country. It was founded in 2008 and works with more 150 brokerages and teams, according the release.

The new version of PureAgent CRM is available now

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.

