Earning prospects’ trust, new buyer and seller realities, communicating with your sphere during crisis — in reflecting on this past year’s top-read stories, it’s no surprise to anyone that COVID-19 dominated the narrative.

Earning prospects’ trust, new buyer and seller realities, communicating with your sphere during crisis — in reflecting on this past year’s top-read stories, it’s no surprise that COVID-19 dominated the narrative.

But rather than falling into cliched prose about this unprecedented, uncertain, unusually hectic year of doing business amid pandemic, we’ll get right to the goods.

3 ways to earn prospective clients’ trust amid uncertainty

BY IMRAN TARIQ

Prospective clients need someone they can trust, especially in today’s climate, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. Here’s how you can prove that you’re the agent to hire.

6 realities your buyers and sellers should prepare for

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

BY CARA AMEER

In light of coronavirus, here are six things every buyer and seller should know when it comes to transacting real estate during this tough time.

Negotiating? 7 words to put on your ‘don’t say’ list

Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash

BY BERNICE ROSS

Although there are thousands of reasons deals go wrong, there are seven seemingly innocuous words that often cause negotiations to fall apart. Eliminating these words from your negotiation vocabulary will help you be stronger and more confident at the negotiation table.

Agents, you’re missing the point with the Zillow news

martin-dm / Getty Images

BY JAY THOMPSON

As many agents are focused on the falsehood that Zillow is coming for them, they’re missing the more significant change.

Perfect the handwritten note! 5 examples you’ll want to steal

TravelCouples / Getty Images

BY CHRISTY MURDOCK EDGAR

Correspondence is an art, not a science, but these tips will help make your handwritten notes, thank-you’s and videos easier to create.

Let it go! 8 seller beliefs that no longer hold true today

BY CARA AMEER

When it comes to real estate, people still hold on to a host of tired, old-school beliefs that are hard to shake off. But to ensure a successful sale, agents need to educate their sellers on how the process actually works today. Here’s how.

How can you prepare for a post-COVID-19 market?

BY CHRISTY MURDOCK EDGAR

When the quarantines lift and the crisis subsides, what potential market shifts will we see? Here’s how you can best position yourself to serve some of the likely outcomes.

7 things the industry should be doing amid coronavirus

BY J. PHILIP FARANDA

What can the real estate industry do to minimize the ripple effect of the pandemic? Here are some thoughts on best practices from a broker in a coronavirus hotbed.

6 tips for crafting stronger buyer offers

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

BY ALEX NEIR

If you’re having to compete in a multiple-offer situation on every offer, you have to find a way to give your buyers as much of an edge as possible. Here are a few ideas to help you craft a competitive offer.

7 essential tips for communicating with your sphere during crisis

Photo by Masaaki Komori on Unsplash

BY LINNETTE EDWARDS AND CAMERON PLATT

What’s the biggest mistake you can make right now? Not using this time to shine as a trusted real estate adviser by crafting responsible, thoughtful, factual and compassionate messaging. Here are the essentials for the right approach.

Email editorial.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription