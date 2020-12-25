Earning prospects’ trust, new buyer and seller realities, communicating with your sphere during crisis — in reflecting on this past year’s top-read stories, it’s no surprise to anyone that COVID-19 dominated the narrative.

But rather than falling into cliched prose about this unprecedented, uncertain, unusually hectic year of doing business amid pandemic, we’ll get right to the goods.

BY IMRAN TARIQ

Prospective clients need someone they can trust, especially in today’s climate, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. Here’s how you can prove that you’re the agent to hire.

BY CARA AMEER

In light of coronavirus, here are six things every buyer and seller should know when it comes to transacting real estate during this tough time.

BY BERNICE ROSS

Although there are thousands of reasons deals go wrong, there are seven seemingly innocuous words that often cause negotiations to fall apart. Eliminating these words from your negotiation vocabulary will help you be stronger and more confident at the negotiation table.

BY JAY THOMPSON

As many agents are focused on the falsehood that Zillow is coming for them, they’re missing the more significant change.

BY CHRISTY MURDOCK EDGAR

Correspondence is an art, not a science, but these tips will help make your handwritten notes, thank-you’s and videos easier to create.

BY CARA AMEER

When it comes to real estate, people still hold on to a host of tired, old-school beliefs that are hard to shake off. But to ensure a successful sale, agents need to educate their sellers on how the process actually works today. Here’s how.

BY CHRISTY MURDOCK EDGAR

When the quarantines lift and the crisis subsides, what potential market shifts will we see? Here’s how you can best position yourself to serve some of the likely outcomes.

BY J. PHILIP FARANDA

What can the real estate industry do to minimize the ripple effect of the pandemic? Here are some thoughts on best practices from a broker in a coronavirus hotbed.

BY ALEX NEIR

If you’re having to compete in a multiple-offer situation on every offer, you have to find a way to give your buyers as much of an edge as possible. Here are a few ideas to help you craft a competitive offer.

BY LINNETTE EDWARDS AND CAMERON PLATT

What’s the biggest mistake you can make right now? Not using this time to shine as a trusted real estate adviser by crafting responsible, thoughtful, factual and compassionate messaging. Here are the essentials for the right approach.

