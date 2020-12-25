Earning prospects’ trust, new buyer and seller realities, communicating with your sphere during crisis — in reflecting on this past year’s top-read stories, it’s no surprise that COVID-19 dominated the narrative.
But rather than falling into cliched prose about this unprecedented, uncertain, unusually hectic year of doing business amid pandemic, we’ll get right to the goods.
3 ways to earn prospective clients’ trust amid uncertainty
BY IMRAN TARIQ
Prospective clients need someone they can trust, especially in today’s climate, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. Here’s how you can prove that you’re the agent to hire.
6 realities your buyers and sellers should prepare for
BY CARA AMEER
In light of coronavirus, here are six things every buyer and seller should know when it comes to transacting real estate during this tough time.
Negotiating? 7 words to put on your ‘don’t say’ list
BY BERNICE ROSS
Although there are thousands of reasons deals go wrong, there are seven seemingly innocuous words that often cause negotiations to fall apart. Eliminating these words from your negotiation vocabulary will help you be stronger and more confident at the negotiation table.
Agents, you’re missing the point with the Zillow news
BY JAY THOMPSON
As many agents are focused on the falsehood that Zillow is coming for them, they’re missing the more significant change.
Perfect the handwritten note! 5 examples you’ll want to steal
Correspondence is an art, not a science, but these tips will help make your handwritten notes, thank-you’s and videos easier to create.
Let it go! 8 seller beliefs that no longer hold true today
BY CARA AMEER
When it comes to real estate, people still hold on to a host of tired, old-school beliefs that are hard to shake off. But to ensure a successful sale, agents need to educate their sellers on how the process actually works today. Here’s how.
How can you prepare for a post-COVID-19 market?
When the quarantines lift and the crisis subsides, what potential market shifts will we see? Here’s how you can best position yourself to serve some of the likely outcomes.
7 things the industry should be doing amid coronavirus
What can the real estate industry do to minimize the ripple effect of the pandemic? Here are some thoughts on best practices from a broker in a coronavirus hotbed.
6 tips for crafting stronger buyer offers
BY ALEX NEIR
If you’re having to compete in a multiple-offer situation on every offer, you have to find a way to give your buyers as much of an edge as possible. Here are a few ideas to help you craft a competitive offer.
7 essential tips for communicating with your sphere during crisis
BY LINNETTE EDWARDS AND CAMERON PLATT
What’s the biggest mistake you can make right now? Not using this time to shine as a trusted real estate adviser by crafting responsible, thoughtful, factual and compassionate messaging. Here are the essentials for the right approach.
Comments